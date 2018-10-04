Melania Trump arrives in Malawi, 2nd stop on her Africa tour

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | October 4, 2018 at 6:31 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 7:21 AM

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting Malawi, the second stop on a five-day goodwill visit to Africa.

The U.S. first lady landed in the capital of Lilongwe (lih-LON'-gweh) on Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana. She is focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

At a primary school in Lilongwe, Mrs. Trump is expected to tour classrooms, observe an English lesson, meet teachers and donate textbooks and soccer balls. She also plans to visit the State House to meet over tea with Malawi's first lady, Gertrude Mutharika.

The first ladies also are expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

Mrs. Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana.

The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.

This story has been corrected to show the name is the State House, not the Statehouse.

