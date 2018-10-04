Mother sneaks son’s alcohol-filled sippy cup into movie theater, police say

EAST COBB COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - A mother is facing charges after filling her toddler's sippy cup with alcohol and sneaking it into a movie theater.
"Awful for the children," said Brandi Rhymes, the woman’s neighbor.
Police said Kristina Gibson’s reckless conduct during a Friday afternoon movie with her son put him in danger.
"That's horrible and like I said, very shocking for this neighborhood because it's very family oriented," Rhymes said.
Several attempts to reach Gibson were unsuccessful.
Gibson filled her 5-year-old son’s sippy cup with a strong alcoholic beverage and became intoxicated in the theater, according to an arrest warrant. The alcohol was possibly combined with prescription drugs.
"We go to the movies to have a good time, but that's not the way to do it," said Joseph Ellison, a movie patron.
Ellison doesn’t condone Gibson’s alleged behavior.
Police said Gibson was unable to walk, talk, or care for her son who was crying during the movie.
Patrons complained to theater employees and Gibson was asked to leave.
"The movies are a place to have a good time, but there's different ways to do that rather than ingesting substances and the fact her child was with her," Ellison said.
Police said employees had to stop her from getting into her car.
Gibson also allegedly told an officer “I will (expletive) kill you.”
As of Wednesday morning, Gibson has not surrendered to the police.
But she is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and public intoxication.
