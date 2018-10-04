Police surround WF apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a reported standoff at an apartment complex in Wichita Falls.
Police initially responded to The Edge Apartments in the 4700 block of Taft Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.
U.S. Marshall’s and a Wichita Falls SWAT team are on scene. As many as 21 Wichita Falls police units are on scene.
The complex has been completely encircled by law enforcement.
Officials have not commented on what led to the standoff.
