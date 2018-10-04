Several businesses participating in Coats for Kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Coats for Kids was founded 13 years ago. This year they are partnering with several businesses and schools to help provide a coat to all school age children in Lawton.
Their goal this year is to raise $20,000. Coats for Kids started in 2005. Parents noticed that there were kids at the schools that did not have coats and the Real Estate Experts wanted to see what they could do to help solve this issue. Lawton Board of Realtors President, Reedy Daly said their goal has always been to help others.
“A kid would come and receive their coat and they would be just ecstatic, and then you would have the ones again that were happy, but then you would have the ones that would ask you a simple question, and the one that sticks out in my mind was do I have to give it back?" said Daly. "That just kind of takes your heart, and wraps itself around it, and makes you feel really good about what you’re doing.”
He said all three high schools are working hard to lend their support for the cause. Lawton High School Student Council member, Josie Callen said they have accepted winter items for a couple years now. It’s something they call “Socktober.” The coats they receive this year will go to Coats for Kids.
“It feels really great because each year we do a bit better and better, and it is so nice to see something that you’re like passionate about, and something that you know is doing good for the community be successful," said Callen.
Daly said they currently have 14 locations with drop off boxes. They accept gently used coats, or new coats, hats, gloves, and socks. They also accept money donations to purchase the coats. They plan to distribute the items in mid November. To find out ways you can help, visit their Facebook “Coats For Kids-Lawton.” A list of all the drop off locations can be found here.
