Valley View VFD scores low insurance rating

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Valley View Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its new Insurance Service Organization rating. ISO agents rate fire departments on a scale of one to 10. One being the best rating.
The eastern Comanche County department lowered its rating from a class nine to a class three fire department.
The rating will help businesses and homeowners in the fire district and within five miles of the station to save money on their insurance.
“They come in and they rate you," said Lin Newton, Fire Chief. "And give you a score and that goes out to all the insurance companies. And the insurance companies pretty much base their rates on what the fire department class rating is.”
Newton said agents from the insurance service organization inspected the department a couple of months ago. He said several factors went into them receiving the new low score.
“It took a lot of dedication from all our firefighters," said Newton. "Took a lot of training on their part. Started with we had to have a station which we just finished building this station.”
Along with the station, Newton said they had to have their equipment inspected, have an adequate water supply of both high-flow hydrants and a heavy water hauling capability.
Also, maintain fast response times.
Newton said they are the only fire department in Comanche County that was ranked a number three rating. He said their goal is to keep their score and get better to continue to benefit the community.
“We’re pretty low and we’re pretty proud of it," said Newton. "So, we are going to maintain that.”
The City of Lawton held a number three rating for years before scoring a one just last year. Lawton is one of only a few departments in the state with that rating.
