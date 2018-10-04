Walters man wanted for manslaughter

Stephens County, OK (KSWO) - A Walters man is wanted in connection with a deadly crash that happened back in February.
The victim, Jason Muller, was killed when investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Hornbeck crossed the center line and hit him head on.
It happened on State Highway 29 near Scott Road in Stephens County. Troopers say Hornbeck was speeding at the time. No drugs were found in his system.
Hornbeck is now facing a first-degree manslaughter charge.
