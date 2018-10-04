WFFD: Inmate sends threatening letter to business, claims it has Ricin inside

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Crews were called out to a hazardous materials incident just after 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 3200 block of Maurine Street near the Sonic on the corner of Loop 11 and Maurine.
According to Jody Ashlock with the WFFD, Spectrum, formerly known as Time Warner Cable, was sent a threatening letter from an inmate in the Wichita Co. Jail.
In the letter, the inmate claimed a substance inside the letter was Ricin. Spectrum employees called the police and hazmat crews rushed to the scene. East and westbound traffic were blocked for a period of time.
Crews ultimately determined the substance was not Ricin and cleared the scene around noon. WFFD officials told our crews the suspect has not yet been questioned about the incident.
