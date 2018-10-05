Altus church group to renovate man’s home of 30 years

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A church group in Altus is helping one senior bring his home back to its old glory. It’s all part of the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Nehemiah Initiative to demonstrate the love of Jesus through kindness and acts of service in the community.
The project will take place on October 27 on Altus' “Big Day of Serving.” Six homes in the area will be given minor repairs and yard work, while one homeowner will receive a complete renovation.
That resident is Marion Jackson. Earlier this year he submitted his home to be remodeled through the Nehemiah Initiative.
He said he’s lived in the home for over thirty years, sometimes not in its best condition.
“The structure, roofing and the bathroom," said Jackson.
President Kevin Baker said that is their goal behind the project---to help people like Jackson.
“We are working home by home," said Baker. “Neighborhood by neighborhood. To restore our city to a place where people are proud to live here and people want to move to Altus Oklahoma.”
Coordinator Justin Helin said they plan to renovate the inside and outside of Jackson’s home and also paint it brown like his mother had it years ago.
“We’re going to be working on the roof, interior, bathroom, water heater those kinds of things," said Helin.
In addition, he said they will trim the trees that surround the home and clean up the yard, tasks Jackson said he wouldn’t be able to complete on his own.
“It gives me comfort to know that I’ll be able to live in it without any danger coming to the structure and falling in or something," said Jackson.
Helin said they plan to do some work on Jackson’s home before the service day to make it easier for volunteers. He said his hope is that their work causes and ripple effect.
As for Jackson, he said he’s just grateful for the help.
“If you have the ability to help someone in need that is how you show love and that is exactly what we want to do,"said Helin. "We want to show these people that we care about them as well.”
“I’m very thankful for that," said Jackson. "I appreciate it.”
