Altus PD issues Silver Alert for missing man

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man, last seen in Irving, Texas.
88-year-old George Burlingame was traveling from Biloxi, MS to Altus and was expected to arrive on Thursday evening.
According to Altus police, Burlingame contacted his daughter at 2:30 Friday morning and said he was in Ardmore but was very tired and confused. At approximately 3:45, police in Irving made contact with Burlingame on a traffic stop. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Burlingame has driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Van with Oklahoma license playe FIJ685. He has a medical or physical disability.
If you see or know the whereabouts of Burlingame, contact the Altus Police Department at 580-481-3515 or your local authorities.
