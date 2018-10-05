Cache High School students taught dangers of distracted driving

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Cache High School students learned about the dangers of distracted driving and how to be safe behind the wheel on Friday.
“It taught me a lot about safe driving and distracted driving," said Zachorie Kennedy, student.
Kennedy was just one student that participated in the “Cinema Drive.” His group, Cache Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted the event.
The drive focused on students during their first year of driving before and after receiving their license.
Students watched 3-D videos about teens drinking and driving and being distracted behind the wheel.
Y"That went out to a New Year’s party and all three were drinking alcohol," said Kennedy. “One was supposed to be the driver and you can imagine how that ends.”
Kennedy said the dangers of texting behind the wheel is another issue students like himself fail to realize.
“In our generation especially phones are becoming one of the biggest problems for being on the road," he said. "Texting, Snapchat, their Instagram all of it they get way too easily distracted.”
He said his hope is that students walked away from the event with information to prevent the worst from happening.
“We just want to keep everybody safe in our community to promote good driving, safe driving," said Kennedy. "And demote alcohol driving and distracted driving to keep our community safe.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.