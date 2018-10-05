Childress water back on, boil order still in place

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials say the water is back on in Childress, though the boil order remains in place pending results of tests.
Water Supervisor Rickey Pierce says the water started turning back on around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Water was cut off Thursday morning after a water line feeding the town suffered a break.
Some residents may still be experiencing reduced water pressure. The boil order is still in place as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Samples of the water have been sent to Wichita Falls.
The boil order will be lifted if the samples come back clear of any contaminants.
