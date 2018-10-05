Clarification on alcohol sold in convenience and grocery stores

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma is nearly a week into its new alcohol laws. While there’s now beer above the previous 3.2% in gas stations and grocery stores, some people want to know why it’s not 6.0.
Oklahoma passed state question 792 which made it legal for convenience and grocery stores to sell higher point beer. The question didn't specify a percentage alcohol had to be but rather raised the limit to 8.99% alcohol by volume.
Jim Eason, the President of Southwest Sales Inc., said most of the beer they're selling is 3.6 percent.
"If you just take the alcoholic contents, the one that says 4.5 and you multiply it by 0.80 to get it like we measure beers, it's going to be 3.6," he explained.
As for where people got the idea that beer was now going to be 6% alcohol is something neither Eason nor Todd Anthony with the ABLE Commission understands.
"It can go in all states cause it's all 3.6,” Eason said. “People have the notion of calling it 6.0 beer, but there's no such animal. It's 3.6."
Anthony said it wouldn't taste the same if they just added more alcohol.
Here's how the beers have changed: for an example, on average a 12 ounce can of Coors Light is 4.2% alcohol by volume. Before October 1st, in Oklahoma, it was sold at 4% volume or better known as 3.2 in weight. If you go to a gas station to pick up a Budweiser, it now has 5% volume where before the updated law it had 4% volume.
The question is, is it a big enough difference where people will notice?
"On the light beers, you really won't notice much difference because a light beer has to have a third less calories, and to get a third less calories for the regular beer, you've got to cut either the ingredients or the alcohol,” he explained. “You get where you need to be you need to in the amount of calories by cutting the alcohol."
He said people will be able to notice a difference in the alcohol content for some of the other beers they sell.
