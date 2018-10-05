Construction continues on Rogers Lane and I-44

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Construction at Interstate-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton has hit the halfway point and if you’ve driven through the area recently you can tell it’s starting to look completely different.
"We’re going to get rid of the traffic signal on the east side of I-44 that way if you’re going North or coming from the South and want to get onto Rogers Lane or I-44, it’ll be a lot easier to make free right turns. We’re going to make it a lot safer,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation Construction Engineer Cole Vonfeldt.
Essentially, they’re making it to where no one will have to turn left across traffic to get on or off the interstate. Instead, you’ll simply turn right and either go directly onto I-44, or loop around to get on. By doing that, they’ll eliminate the traffic signal just East of the interstate, allowing better traffic flow. Vonfeldt said fixing this area was a priority for a variety of reasons.
"Feedback, I think Fort Sill, being able to get people up to Fort Sill. There’s a lot of commuter traffic in Lawton that end up going North so this is just kind of a really busy area and anything we can do to help it we’re going to do,” Vonfeldt said.
They’ve already completed a new ramp coming south off of I-44 onto Rogers Lane. Now, they’re working on the ramp off of Rogers Lane onto I-44 and tearing up the old ramps. The project has several months before it’s finished.
"If we don’t have weather days, which we will, we’re looking at the first part of next year, in the March time frame. We’ve got Winter coming up, cold weather, we have limitations on when we can pour concrete and asphalt, depending on the weather. In a perfect world, around March, without any cold weather but we know that’s not going to happen,” Vonfeldt said.
Vonfeldt said the construction site is constantly changing, with different lanes being closed, ramps being opened and the temporary traffic signals being moved to different spots. So, he urges anyone driving in the area to use extreme caution and to pay attention.
