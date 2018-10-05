LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Good afternoon Texoma! Today we are holding on to plenty of sunshine and some warmer temperatures in the upper 80s, but this will change heading into the weekend. Today is also going to be humid as dewpoints climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This evening clouds will slowly start to move back into the area as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
Tomorrow morning the cold front will arrive around 6-8AM and bring some increased rain chances for most of the viewing area, but primarily the western and northwestern Texoma counties. Rain and storms will mainly be isolated throughout tomorrow, and there is a marginal risk that some of those storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being gusty winds and hail. Tomorrow night rain chances will still be in place as we head into Sunday with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday is our first, First Alert Weather Day due to the increased flooding potential as well as possibilities of some strong to severe storms. Rain showers and storms will be more widespread on Sunday with some heavier downpours at times. Some storms associated with this system could contain strong winds and hail. It won’t be an all day rain event for everyone, as some breaks are expected. Temperatures Sunday will be in the low to upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday are also First Alert Weather Days as the flooding potential will remain in effect. Monday another round of widespread rain showers will be in place for all of Texoma. There will still be a low chance of some strong to severe storms Monday, as some could see some hail and gusty winds. Highs Monday will be in the low to upper 70s. Tuesday morning another front will move through adding to the rain chances for all of the viewing area.
Rain Accumulations through Tuesday night will be around 4-7 inches with some localized higher amounts.
Wednesday and Thursday we will clear out with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.