First Alert 7 Forecast

We move into Saturday and the cold front dives to the S before stalling across Texoma. Rain chances steadily increase Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into the rest of the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the chance for flooding and severe weather. Wind and hail will be the primary severe weather threats over the next few days. Rainfall totals could reach up to 7 inches in some locations. High temps stay in the 70s.