First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good Friday morning! We stay relatively quiet today before big changes arrive this weekend.
As you’re out the door temps are in the 70s this morning. By this afternoon we warm into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm chance will be possible out to the W tonight. Winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarters are the main threats. Most stay dry.
We move into Saturday and the cold front dives to the S before stalling across Texoma. Rain chances steadily increase Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into the rest of the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the chance for flooding and severe weather. Wind and hail will be the primary severe weather threats over the next few days. Rainfall totals could reach up to 7 inches in some locations. High temps stay in the 70s.
By next Wednesday we start drying things out and temps stay in the mid 70s with N winds.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.