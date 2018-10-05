Groups seek US help in identifying migrant remains

Bea Abbott, center, joins other attendees in holding up placards bearing the photographs of people who went missing while trying to cross the border from Mexico into the United States during a hearing held by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Human rights and advocacy groups from Latin America and U.S border states are pressing for access to an FBI DNA database to help identify the remains of hundreds of migrants reported missing along the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP)