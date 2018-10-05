Lawton church to host giveaway event

Janice Holmes, one of the organizers said, “I love the fact God has blessed us so well that we are able to share. I just love it, sharing with somebody else, it’s something that warms me. I like the idea of just sharing back to people” The Share Your Blessings Giveaway will be held Saturday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. The church is accepting all types of donations through Saturday. The giveaway event also celebrates the churches 81st anniversary later this month.