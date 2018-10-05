Lawton church to host giveaway event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A local church is preparing for its “Share Your Blessings” giveaway coming up this weekend. Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Lawton is collecting donated items through Saturday, the day of the event. Items such as furniture, clothing, and bicycles are just a few of the items accepted and will be given away for free. Organizers say they just wanted to share the many blessings God has blessed them with.
Janice Holmes, one of the organizers said, “I love the fact God has blessed us so well that we are able to share. I just love it, sharing with somebody else, it’s something that warms me. I like the idea of just sharing back to people” The Share Your Blessings Giveaway will be held Saturday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. The church is accepting all types of donations through Saturday. The giveaway event also celebrates the churches 81st anniversary later this month.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.