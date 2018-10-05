Miles Bench sentence upheld

Duncan, OK (KSWO) - We’re hearing from the Stephens County District Attorney on the death sentence upheld for a man who murdered a Velma girl.
Miles Bench was sentenced to death in 2015 for the 2012 murder of Braylee Henry at a Velma convenience store. Earlier this year, attorneys for both sides presented arguments on the case and Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals handed down a ruling in favor of upholding that death sentence.
“They saw the work that was done in the courtroom. It took us about a month to try the case. They saw the work that was done in the court room and believed everything was proper and his sentence of death is justified and should be moved forward,” said Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks.
Hick says Bench will now be able to appeal his sentence at the federal level. He says they were encouraged by the fact that the case was affirmed by the state’s highest criminal court.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.