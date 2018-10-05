New information on Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -We’re learning more about an early morning house fire Thursday in Lawton.
It happened in the 1600 block of Northwest Irwin Avenue. A Lawton Fire Department assistant fire marshal says it started in a converted garage. We’re told a pregnant woman was inside the home when it happened, but she managed to crawl out a window. She was not hurt. Several pets were also inside.. They were rescued, and a dog was given medical attention.
Fire officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the home. While the home suffered significant interior damage, fire officials say they’re counting their blessings because it could have been worse. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
