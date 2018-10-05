New information on Thursday standoff

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Court documents filed by the Wichita Falls Police Department has shed new light on a standoff that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police, along with a U.S. Marshal agent were notified at around 3:00 p.m. that a wanted fugitive was inside the Edge Apartments on Taft Avenue.
Police have identified the fugitive as 21 year-old Kynedric Jackson of Arlington, TX.
Jackson’s girlfriend answered the door when police arrived at around 3:15 p.m.
Alisha Brooks told officers at least five times that Jackson was not inside the apartment, while initially denying officers access to the unit.
She later gave consent for police to search the apartment and confirmed that Jackson was inside.
SWAT officers arrived on scene and were able to contact Jackson, who was arrested without incident.
Kynedric Jackson has been arrested on a Tarrant County warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in the Wichita County Jail after having bond denied.
Due to her repeatedly denying that Jackson was inside the apartment, Brooks has been charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. She was arrested with a bond set at $3,500. Brooks no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster as of Friday afternoon.
Jackson was previously arrested in Wichita Falls in 2015. He faced charges of Burglary of a Habitation after allegedly breaking into an apartment.
