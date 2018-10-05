Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman from the Middle East who says a special Christmas gift helped shape her life was in Lawton Thursday night. Dania Yadago shared her story with community members at Trinity Baptist Church.
She says she grew up in severe poverty, with her family often struggling to afford food. As a child, she received a shoe box filled with gifts from a complete stranger as part of Operation Christmas Child. It came after her family had prayed for a radio to listen to news and Christian broadcasts.
“When I saw inside hygiene items, school supplies and so many toys, but what shocked our family the most, a mini fully functional radio. It’s exactly what our family needed and prayed for. So it impacted not only my entire family because it was clear to see poverty determined where we were going to live, but God will take care of us,” said Yadago.
Yadago is just one of 157-million children who have received a Christmas shoe box since 1993. This year the goal is to provide 11-million.
National collection week is the third week of November.
You can find information on how to pack them and to drop them off, as well as make a donation to send a ready-to-go box, by visiting the website https://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ
