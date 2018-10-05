In Syria's Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 photo, Maysoun Saab, 39, who lost her mother, father, brother as well as 34 members of her extended family in a July 25 Islamic State attack, cries as speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the her house at the village of Shreihi in the southern province of Sweida, Syria. Three months after a stunning Islamic State attack on a southeastern corner of Syria in which more than 200 people were killed and 30 women and children abducted, tensions are boiling over, and young men are taking up arms. It is a stark change for a province that managed to stay on the sidelines of the seven-year Syrian war and where most villagers worked grazing livestock over surrounding hills. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (AP)