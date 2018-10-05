Velma holds fundraiser for local kid

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The town on Velma is trying to raise thousands of dollars for a little boy in the community who needs a wheelchair accessible van. They held a silent auction and Indian taco dinner on Friday to raise some money.
Providing Wheels for Kleet is something the community is trying to do for a local family. They had a great turnout which nearly made Kleeet’s mom Sheena Quinn cry.
"We're so blessed to have so many people come together and love us, rally around us and support us it's just awesome, it's really awesome," she said.
6-year-old Kleet Quinn has Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome (LNS), which is a rare metabolic disorder. Few people have heard of it, and even fewer have it. His family says it mimics Cerebral Palsy but is a little different because of the attempts at self-injuries.
As he gets older, it’s getting harder for his parents to pick him up, out of his wheelchair, and put him in the car. His parents, Jeff and Sheena, said they need a wheelchair accessible van.
"For safety purposes for Kleet," Jeff said. "He's getting too big, so he's more likely to hit his head on the door jam while we're trying to put him in his seat."
"And he doesn't help," Sheena said. "He can't hang on to me. His tones are crazy everywhere, so without that extra handling him back and forward it would be a lot less stressful for him especially."
They say it's going to cost somewhere between $60,000 and $70,000 to get a van and the necessary equipment to make it wheelchair accessible.
About a year ago, Tiffany Rakett, Sheena's best friend saw they needed a car that would accommodate them better and started putting this fundraiser together.
"It was really nice because some other ladies saw the need too, and we were able to get together and do this for them, and it just makes me so happy to see so much support for this family."
If someone would like to help the family purchase the van and equipment, they can follow this link.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.