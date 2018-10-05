Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night

Walters, OK (KSWO) - Thursday night was an evening of good food, fun and conversation in Walters. The elementary school hosted its second annual Spaghetti and Game Night.
Hundreds of community members of all ages gathered in the cafeteria for the meal and later board games.
“Our lives our so busy anymore. We don’t really get to see each other. We don’t sit down and really get to know each other, and so i think it’s super important, because the school is really a foundation of what’s happening in this community and the work that goes on here is amazing,” said Walters Elementary School principal Amanda James.
The goal was to make the meal affordable so more people in the community could attend and play games with students.
The money raised will allow Walters Elementary School to fund a STEAM day for students later in the school year. It will allow the district to celebrate the school’s teachers with things like meals on parent conference nights and special t-shirts.
