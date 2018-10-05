With rights under threat, Brazil's indigenous run for office

SAO PAULO (AP) — The number of indigenous Brazilians running for office has surged this year at a time when many feel their cultures and lands are more threatened than they have been in decades.
At least 120 indigenous people are running in Sunday's elections for offices at state and federal levels.
The number is a tiny fraction of the more than 25,000 people running overall, but represents a 60 percent increase over the number of candidates in the last elections in 2014.
Indigenous candidate Airy Gaviao says: "We're tired of being invisible. We're tired of people speaking for us. We want a voice."
Only one indigenous person has ever been elected to Brazil's Congress: Mario Juruna from the Xavante people. She served one term in the 1980s.