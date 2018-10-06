Art Walk and Flute Festival in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (RNN Texoma) -You’re invited out to historic Medicine Park for the annual Art Walk and Flute Festival this weekend. The event kicked off Friday afternoon, but for the following two days you’ll be able to hear live flute performances, see Native American dancing and buy artwork from artists across Texoma.
Reed Alder the master of ceremonies for the Flute Festival encourages everyone to attend. "Come on out. Come rain or shine we'll be here doing it. Come here and listen to performers and dancers we'll have lots of fun. See all the different pottery and paintings and all sorts of metalwork with artists they have here to see."
The festival continues Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.