Cache woman charged in hit-and-run arrested

CACHE, OK (RNN Texoma) -A woman charged in a hit and run in Cache last week has turned herself in to police. Cache police arrested Sonya Tahchawwickah and she’s now charged with causing an accident without a valid driver’s license-great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license. According to police Tahchawwickah struck an 84-year-old man as he was crossing the street in Cache then drove away. The man was seriously injured. A neighbor also told police he saw the crash. Police were able to trace the vehicle through a part number on the side mirror which fell off during the crash. They say Tahchawwickah had called city officials, leaving a message with one saying she believed she struck a mailbox and admitting to another that she hit a person. She faces up to five years in prison and up to 4 thousand dollars in fines. She’s expected in court in December.