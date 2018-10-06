LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Isolated showers and storms will continue to move through portions of Texoma as we head into this evening. Storms will become more scattered heading into the overnight hours which will increase rain chances for the central portion of the viewing area. There is still a chance that a couple of storms could be strong to severe primarily for gusty winds and possible hail. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s and mid 60s.