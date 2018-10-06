LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Isolated showers and storms will continue to move through portions of Texoma as we head into this evening. Storms will become more scattered heading into the overnight hours which will increase rain chances for the central portion of the viewing area. There is still a chance that a couple of storms could be strong to severe primarily for gusty winds and possible hail. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s and mid 60s.
Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day for the increasing potential of some flooding in portions of Texoma. Rain and storms will be more widespread from midnight until the mid morning hours on Sunday. A few breaks in the rain are expected throughout the day, but more isolated showers and storms will continue through the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 60s into the lower 80s.
Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Weather Days as the flooding potential will stick around. Scattered showers and storms will push through Texoma bringing heavier downpours at times. There looks to be a slight uptick in severe storm potential Monday and Tuesday. The main threats will be strong winds and hail.
Forecasted rain accumulations from now until Tuesday still look to sit in the 4-7″ range for western, northwestern, and some of central Texoma. 3-5″ for east central, south central, and north eastern counties. 1-3″ for southeastern Texoma.
Wednesday and Thursday we look to dry out under mostly sunny skies and temperatures cooling into the mid 60s to low 70s.
Friday another chance of rain and storms will move through, but likely push out by the morning hours Saturday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s will stick with us through next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
