CITY, ST (SITE) - This morning a few showers are moving into our western Texoma counties. We will see these progress to the east/northeast through the morning. As the primary cold front begins to move into Texoma, around 8-10am , we will see some more scattered shower and storm development. There is a marginal risk that a few of these storms could be strong to severe, mainly for southern and southeastern Texoma. The threats associated with the stronger storms will be gusty winds and hail. High temperatures today span from the lower 70s, in our western and northwestern counties, to the lower 80s, in our southern and eastern counties. Late this afternoon into tonight there is a better chance to see more widespread heavier rain showers move through most of the viewing area. These will taper off slightly tomorrow morning.