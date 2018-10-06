CITY, ST (SITE) - This morning a few showers are moving into our western Texoma counties. We will see these progress to the east/northeast through the morning. As the primary cold front begins to move into Texoma, around 8-10am , we will see some more scattered shower and storm development. There is a marginal risk that a few of these storms could be strong to severe, mainly for southern and southeastern Texoma. The threats associated with the stronger storms will be gusty winds and hail. High temperatures today span from the lower 70s, in our western and northwestern counties, to the lower 80s, in our southern and eastern counties. Late this afternoon into tonight there is a better chance to see more widespread heavier rain showers move through most of the viewing area. These will taper off slightly tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow is our first, First Alert Weather Day as more widespread showers and storms are likely, and our threat of some flooding increases. A cold front will stall out over central Texoma, which will aid in rain and storm development. There is another marginal risk for strong to severe storms for all of our Texoma counties tomorrow. We could see a few more storms present themselves with some stronger winds and hail as the primary threats. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Weather days as the flooding potential will continue to rise due to continuous rain showers and thunderstorms moving through Texoma. We will also still hold a small threat for some severe storms to develop throughout each of those days, again primarily for gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will still remain in the upper 60s and mid to upper 70s.
Forecast rainfall totals through Tuesday night go as follows: 6-8+ inches for far northwestern counties, 4-7+ inches for north central, central, and southwestern counties, and 2-4 for south central, southeastern, and eastern counties.
Wednesday and Thursday we will begin to clear out and see more sunshine return with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday another smaller, fast moving system will move in a bring more chances for a few showers and storms.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
