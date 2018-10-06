2018 Horn Showcase brings in entries from around the world

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 2018 Horn Showcase came to Lawton October 4-6. The longhorn showcase began 18 years ago, and has been in Lawton the last four years.
The showcase brought in about 930 entries from around the world, including Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, and the U.S. The 2018 Horn Showcase chairman said the showcase has brought in many new breeders over the years.
“I’m glad to see the success," said Johnny Hicks, 2018 Horn Showcase chairman. "Everything has been running smooth. We got a lot of excitement about the cattle and all the new faces are really exciting to see the industry growing.”
At the showcase there was a horn measuring show, a heifer sale, and a cow sale.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.