July Lawton shooting deemed justified

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Comanche County District Attorney’s office says a deadly shooting in July was justified.
It happened in Lawton near Northwest 47th and Motif Manor.
Investigators say Luis Solis walked up to man who was buying cocaine and pointed a gun at him. Police say the buyer also had a gun and shot Solis, who later died. The shooter has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.
The woman accused of selling him cocaine, Tiffany Anderson, is charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
