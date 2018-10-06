Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council hosts kids workshop

“We love having the kids up here. And I know that in this day and age, everybody is so stressed, and they just go, go, go, that a lot of times families don’t have the opportunity to sit down and just create a craft," said Desirae Schneider, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council president. "So, I like to bring parents and grandparents together with their kids and kind of forget about the stresses of life, and just come in and hang out and have a good time.”