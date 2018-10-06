Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council hosts kids workshop

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council invited families to attend their monthly kids arts and crafts workshop on Saturday.
At Saturday’s event, kids and their families made Halloween crafts of pine cone spiders, Halloween masks, and trick or treat bags. Usually between 60 to 90 kids participate in the workshops each month. The president of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council said the event’s purpose is to bring families together for quality time.
“We love having the kids up here. And I know that in this day and age, everybody is so stressed, and they just go, go, go, that a lot of times families don’t have the opportunity to sit down and just create a craft," said Desirae Schneider, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council president. "So, I like to bring parents and grandparents together with their kids and kind of forget about the stresses of life, and just come in and hang out and have a good time.”
The kids arts and crafts workshops are held on the first Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshops are free and open to the public.
