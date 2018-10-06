MEDICINE PARK, OK (RNN Texoma) - Saturday marked day two of the 10th Annual Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival.
There are many types of art at the festival, including performance art, music, and more. Throughout the weekend, there will be many live performances of Native American dances and flute playing. There are also a variety of vendors at the festival, showcasing their paintings, metal work, and jewelry.
“It’s just a wonderful time here in the historic town of Medicine Park, and to be here and be embraced by their folks, and to be able to play and perform," said Reed Alder, the MC for the flute festival.
2018 marks the 10th year for the festival. Saturday’s activities end at 8 p.m. The festival will continue through Sunday, running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.