Driver crashes into power pole in east Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A driver was taken to a hospital in Lawton after crashing their vehicle into a power pole on Bishop Road just east of 45th street Sunday morning.
It happened around 8:30am when the vehicle left the road slamming into a power pole and ending up on its side. No word on the driver’s condition currently, or if weather may have been a factor.
The impact of the vehicle knocked the power pole several feet to the side. This did cause a few customers in that area to lose power for a time.
We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more information.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.