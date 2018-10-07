Driver crashes into power pole in east Lawton

Vehicle crashes into power pole and flips east of 45th and Bishop Road.
By Makenzie Burk | October 7, 2018 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 9:32 AM

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A driver was taken to a hospital in Lawton after crashing their vehicle into a power pole on Bishop Road just east of 45th street Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30am when the vehicle left the road slamming into a power pole and ending up on its side. No word on the driver’s condition currently, or if weather may have been a factor.

The impact of the vehicle knocked the power pole several feet to the side. This did cause a few customers in that area to lose power for a time.

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more information.

