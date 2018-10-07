LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This afternoon showers and some stronger storms continue to move through western, northwestern, and north central Texoma. We will hold on to rain and storm chances through the rest of the evening and overnight. There is a marginal risk that some of these storms could turn severe primarily for strong winds and hail, The possibility of a tornado is low, but can’t be ruled out. Another line of storms look to organize and push in from the west this evening. These showers and storms will stick with us through the midnight hour. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to upper 60s.
Midnight until 3am Monday morning, we look to get a small break from showers and storms before more chances return later in the morning. These storm chances will hold through the later afternoon and evening. Tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day, due to the flooding potential continuing to rise as more showers and storms move through. Most of Texoma is under a Flood Watch, and a few rivers and creeks are under Flood Warnings. These will remain in effect until Tuesday and some until Friday. There is a slight risk of severe storms for western Texoma, and a marginal risk for the rest of the viewing area. The primary threat is wind, but some hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday is our last First Alert Weather Day. Tuesday morning a line of some heavy downpours and strong storms look to form in the Texas Panhandle and track eastward. This line of showers and storms will bring rain for all of Texoma. Another round of storms will develop later in the morning and sweep through Texoma. There is a marginal risk that some of those storms could contain some stronger winds and hail. A possible tornado can not be ruled out. Rain and storms should clear out Tuesday night.
Wednesday and Thursday some nice weather returns with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday another round of storms look to move through portions of Texoma and carry over into Saturday. High temperatures next weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.