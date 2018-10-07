Midnight until 3am Monday morning, we look to get a small break from showers and storms before more chances return later in the morning. These storm chances will hold through the later afternoon and evening. Tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day, due to the flooding potential continuing to rise as more showers and storms move through. Most of Texoma is under a Flood Watch, and a few rivers and creeks are under Flood Warnings. These will remain in effect until Tuesday and some until Friday. There is a slight risk of severe storms for western Texoma, and a marginal risk for the rest of the viewing area. The primary threat is wind, but some hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.