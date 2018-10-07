First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Heavy rain continues into this afternoon for many across the area.
Expect flooding concerns and flash flooding concerns to grow into midday today. This afternoon more scattered rain and storms will be possible, but activity won’t be nearly as widespread as we’re seeing first thing today. Some strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but not all of us will see strong or severe storms. For those who do, the main threats will be winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.
The better chance for severe weather will be Monday and Tuesday. Monday there is a level 2 slight risk for severe weather out West. While wind and hail will be the main threats, we will be monitoring a low tornado potential threat. Expect storms to fire in the afternoon and evening on Monday.
Tuesday also has a threat for severe weather out to the East, but heavy rainfall will be the main threat. Expect flooding to be very problematic, leaving high impacts to travel. Factor in extra time to your commute on Tuesday. A cold front will push S on Tuesday, which will aid in our storm chances during the afternoon and evening.
Temps the next few days stay in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We fall into the low 70s during the afternoons and low 50s in the mornings late week into the weekend.
Another round of rain and storms looks likely on Friday and Saturday. This system will be quick to move in and out, and we aren’t anticipating widespread heavy rain at this time.
First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.