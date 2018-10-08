Altus man arrested for attacking man during cab ride

According to Altus Police, 55-year-old Manuel Saenz was sharing a cab with another man. The two men had been drinking at a friends house and took a cab to the 1200 block of Katy Drive. The cab driver told police that Saenz was sitting in the back seat and the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police say Saenz started choking the victim. He also cut the victim on the hand with a knife.