First Alert 7 Forecast: First Alert Weather Day through tomorrow for threat of flooding

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Scattered storms are likely this evening with a more widespread round late tonight through tomorrow.
For the rest of this evening, scattered storms are likely, especially in western Texoma. A few storms could produce quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Storms will also produce very heavy rain, leading to a threat of flash flooding. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s falling into the low 70s by 9PM. Overnight, an organized round of storms with heavy rain will develop to our west and start to move through the area late tonight through tomorrow morning. This round will produce very heavy rain through midday tomorrow. Additional scattered storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly in eastern Texoma. A few could be strong to severe. Additional rain totals of 2-4″+. Highs in the mid 70s tomorrow.
A cold front will clear us out tomorrow evening and night, leading to low 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be nice with sunshine, a north breeze, and highs near 70. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
From Friday into Saturday, another unsettled period is expected with a chance of showers as the remnants of now Hurricane Sergio move through the area. Highs in the mid 60s and low in the low 50s. Another cold front will sweep through Sunday, dropping highs even more into early next week. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Sunday and Monday mornings. A longer stretch of Fall weather is on the way!
Please use caution while traveling through tomorrow due to heavy rain. Turn around, don’t drown.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
