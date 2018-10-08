First Alert 7 Forecast: First Alert Weather Day through tomorrow for threat of flooding

For the rest of this evening, scattered storms are likely, especially in western Texoma. A few storms could produce quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Storms will also produce very heavy rain, leading to a threat of flash flooding. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s falling into the low 70s by 9PM. Overnight, an organized round of storms with heavy rain will develop to our west and start to move through the area late tonight through tomorrow morning. This round will produce very heavy rain through midday tomorrow. Additional scattered storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly in eastern Texoma. A few could be strong to severe. Additional rain totals of 2-4″+. Highs in the mid 70s tomorrow.