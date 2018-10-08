First Alert 7 Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening before increasing into early Tuesday morning. More heavy rain, flooding, and severe weather are anticipated. The main threats with any severe weather today will be winds to 65 mph, hail up to quarters, and a low tornado threat from 3 pm to midnight. Rain chances ramp up overnight into early Tuesday morning. Flooding will be at a high risk today and tomorrow. Make sure you turn around and don’t drown if you see standing water.