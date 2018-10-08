First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Monday morning Texoma! We’re off to a relatively quiet start this morning.
Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening before increasing into early Tuesday morning. More heavy rain, flooding, and severe weather are anticipated. The main threats with any severe weather today will be winds to 65 mph, hail up to quarters, and a low tornado threat from 3 pm to midnight. Rain chances ramp up overnight into early Tuesday morning. Flooding will be at a high risk today and tomorrow. Make sure you turn around and don’t drown if you see standing water.
Temps today reach into the low 80s and upper 70s. Overnight we fall into the mid 60s. The cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, pushing out our rain chances and dropping our temperatures moving into Wednesday. Temps Wednesday afternoon stay in the low 70s with low temps in the low 50s. We could even see a few mornings in the upper 40s late this week into the weekend.
Another round of rain and storms arrives Friday into the weekend. Temps stay in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies and N winds into Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
