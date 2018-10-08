First responders compete in charity basketball game

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The Lawton Police Department played against the Lawton Fire Department in a charity basketball game Sunday.
There were more than $50 worth of giveaways each quarter and people could participate in a half-time shoot out to win a $250 gift card. The event benefited the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said it’s a great way to support the community.
“Anytime we can come out as Lawton Police Department and help in any way in our community, it’s something that we love to do," said Jenkins. "People come to us and ask us for donations, and ask us to do things like this, so it gives us a chance to come out in the community, show our faces, and also get to interact with the community in a different way and in a positive light.”
The Lawton Fire Department ended up coming out on top. The final score 41-36. Ryan Bradshaw with the Lawton Fire Department said participating in this event was a good feeling.
“Oh it’s incredible," said Bradshaw. "If we get to come down here and have fun, and someone gets to benefit from it, it’s just awesome.”
The event was held at MacArthur High School.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.