Hand sanitizer cuts back on young children’s sick days more than washing, study finds
Researchers examined more than 900 children over an eight-month period to complete their study
October 8, 2018 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:59 AM

(CNN) - Using hand sanitizer may keep young kids healthier.

Researchers in Spain examined hand hygiene among young children in day care.

They studied more than 900 children up to age three at 24 daycare centers.

During the eight-month study period, they found that children who used hand sanitizer instead of washing with soap and water reduced their sick days, respiratory infections and antibiotic prescriptions.

The study was published Monday in the Journal Pediatrics.

