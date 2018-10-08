Increased police presence at Geronimo Public Schools due to Snapchat post

Geronimo, OK (RNN Texoma) - There was an increased police presence at Geronimo Public Schools Monday morning after what they deemed a threatening Snapchat picture.
Over the weekend, school officials were notified about a picture that showed a shotgun, shells, and clay pigeons. A student reposted the photo with an additional caption prompting law enforcement to investigate.
The source of the post has been located and officials felt there was no existing threat and carried on with school as normal today.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.