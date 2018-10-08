Lawton community celebrates the city’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - “After consideration and understanding the program and the reasoning behind this day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, they passed unanimously, to declare October 8th, as Indigenous Peoples' Day,” said mayor of Lawton, Fred Fitch.
Mayor Fitch was one of many notable speakers today at the city’s first Indigenous Peoples' Day. Others included Lawton Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Tom Deighan, as well as Lawton mayor candidate and city councilman Dwight Tanner, who introduced the resolution. It was ultimately agreed to be celebrated on the same day as Columbus Day.
“This is a monumental event that has happened not only here in the state of Oklahoma, but nationwide, and that we’re presenting it on Columbus Day is really a statement about trying to tell this day in our own words and in our own way, knowing that we were not discovered by Columbus,” said Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, a member of the Indigenous Peoples' Day planning committee. “We’re telling the story of indigenous peoples from our own perspective.”
Pewewardy said Indigenous Peoples' Day is important, because it allows for their story to be told and shown.
“We want to be seen. Our motto is making the invisible, visible," said Pewewardy. "And so as you begin to look at the city commerce, you’re looking at curriculum in public schools, you’re looking at higher education, looking at tourism. Many of us did not see our story. We only saw maybe window dressing and maybe a picture, or two, but nothing of substance, like our resilience of story, our resilience of life, our culture, our language that is trying to survive through years of colonization.”
After the ceremony, there were many events to help celebrate the day. One being Lawton Public Schools 5th graders participating in a variety of STEAM learning stations at the Douglas Learning Center gym.
