Lawton community celebrates the city’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“We want to be seen. Our motto is making the invisible, visible," said Pewewardy. "And so as you begin to look at the city commerce, you’re looking at curriculum in public schools, you’re looking at higher education, looking at tourism. Many of us did not see our story. We only saw maybe window dressing and maybe a picture, or two, but nothing of substance, like our resilience of story, our resilience of life, our culture, our language that is trying to survive through years of colonization.”