Life after Wenger looking rosy for Arsenal with Emery

It hasn't been a seamless transition under Emery — the defense is still a work in progress — but Arsenal's ability to switch from one competition to the next, often with very different lineups and formations, and still get the victories is a triumph for the Spanish coach and the approach he is trying to install. The emphatic win over Fulham on Sunday, for example, came after the squad returned from Thursday night's Europa League game against Qarabag in Azerbaijan at 5 a.m. on Friday.