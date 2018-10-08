LPD gets new units, color scheme

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Police Department's new police units will start hitting the streets this week. The Department is getting 33 new SUVs, and they look different than they have in the past.
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the new units are silver, with white writing and a thin blue line along the side of them.
"It's fresh, it's innovative, so having that is always something good to see on my driveway or see around town looking at the new cars and new logos," Sgt. Jenkins said. "It's fresh."
The city council approved a lease-purchase plan for the new units last fiscal year. Sgt. Jenkins doesn't want anyone to be alarmed if they're pulled over by one of the SUVs with the new color schemes.
"We want the citizens of the community to be aware that when they do see these new SUV's, these police cars, they are the City of Lawton's, they do belong to the Lawton Police Department. We're just changing our colors and coming out with something more modern to give it a fresher look," he said.
He said changing the color scheme is something they’ve been working on for years. Sgt. Jenkins said a lot of officers are excited about the new cars.
"Just like anything, in your personal life, you get a new car, you're excited, it's something that you want to drive all the time, so by the department getting these new vehicles and giving it to our officers, it's a morale booster," Sgt. Jenkins said. "Some guys are going from cars to SUV's and getting more space and a more up to date model it's always good for our department."
As for what they're doing with the older, red, white and blue cars?
"Over time, as we get more SUVs in, we'll be phasing out the old ones, so you will see the logo, the old red, white and blue logo go away, but we're keeping them until we get more in," Sgt. Jenkins said.
They hope to have all of the new units out on the street before the end of the year.
