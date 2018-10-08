Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems

Swift has faced criticism for not speaking about political issues despite having a global platform. Yet in 2017, she appeared on the cover of Time magazine as one of the "silence breakers" for her countersuit against a radio DJ who was fired after allegedly groping her before a concert. Swift won the lawsuit in a verdict that awarded her $1, which according to the suit served "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts."