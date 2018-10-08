WFPD: Man arrested after hitting officer

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hitting an officer in the head.
Jeffrey Black, 52, was arrested and charged with Assault of a Public Servant.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Sunset Drive around 3 a.m. to check on a suspicious person who was outside a house yelling, according to WFPD.
When police arrived, they saw Black walking out of the front yard of a house. Officers claim they yelled for Black to stop and say he kept turning away and ignoring them. They said Black could be heard rambling incoherently and yelling random things.
Officers were finally able to get Black to stop. They said Black then turned around, and hit an officer in the head, knocking him off balance.
Police said they then tried to detain Black but he resisted, kicking and twisting his body. They were able to get him to the ground but he would not let officers put handcuffs on him.
Officers said they tased Black several times, but because he was moving around, the taser had minimal effect.
Finally, police said they were able to get Black’s hands out from underneath his body and put handcuffs on him. Once they put him in a police car, they put leg restraints on him to keep him from flailing around in the car.
Black was booked into the Wichita County Jail. As of Monday morning, it appears he has since bonded out.
