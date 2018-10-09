Duncan Police warn drivers to be cautious on flooded roads

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -And with storms looming tomorrow, Duncan police are warning residents to be careful in extreme weather conditions.
“It’s always a bad idea to drive through standing water," said Officer Ryan Atkinson. "You do not know how deep that water is. In a low line area, the road can be washed out underneath it. That water is extremely murky you cannot see through it. So it’s never a good idea to do that.”
Atkinson said officers like himself along with people from their streets division team will be on standby Tuesday to watch for flooded roads.
He said typically areas like Highway 81 are prone to flooding and can be the most dangerous for drivers. He said they plan to barricade major areas that may be hit with heavy rain, like around the Courthouse.
“I think the last flood we had, it got pretty serious over there," said Atkinson. "Had some cars float off.”
Atkinson said as of now they are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads if possible accidents from happening.
“If you can stay home," said Atkinson. If you have to get out and are in some high water, take a different route and to give yourself plenty of time to do so.”
