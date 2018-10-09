Duncan Regional Hospital hosts annual Health Foundation gala

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Over 300 people gathered at the Simmons Center on Monday for Duncan Regional Hospital’s annual Health Foundation Gala.
The “Passport to Paradise” event benefits the foundation and fund-raised for upgraded training simulators for nursing students.
Duncan students can take broadcast classes from Oklahoma City University that require the simulators.
Oklahoma City University partners of DRH said their goal is to improve rural health by educating nurses.
“It gives students the opportunity to do things they can’t necessarily do in a hospital taking care of the real people, the live people I should say," said Lois Salmeron, Dean School of Nursing. "Because of many reasons, a lot of its safety of the patient reasons. So, this allows us to do that.”
The foundation is looking to raise 15-thousand dollars for the simulators.
If you were unable to make it out to the sold-out event, but would like to donate you can give directly to the hospital.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.