First Alert 7 Forecast: we’ll dry out for a few days before a rain chance this weekend

Lots of bright sunshine tomorrow and a north breeze. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase on Friday with a slight chance of a shower. High of 66. The remnants of Hurricane Sergio will pass through on Saturday, bringing a good chance of showers and heavy downpours. Highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive behind that storm system by Sunday morning, keeping highs in the low 60s with chilly north winds. A lingering shower is possible Sunday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.