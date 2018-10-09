First Alert 7 Forecast: we’ll dry out for a few days before a rain chance this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Rain has ended but some flooding of area rivers and creeks is possible. We’ll dry out for a few days but more rain is possible this weekend.
Mostly cloudy this evening with winds shifting to the northwest as a cold front arrives after sunset. Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the low 60s by 10PM. Becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s and brisk north winds.
Lots of bright sunshine tomorrow and a north breeze. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase on Friday with a slight chance of a shower. High of 66. The remnants of Hurricane Sergio will pass through on Saturday, bringing a good chance of showers and heavy downpours. Highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive behind that storm system by Sunday morning, keeping highs in the low 60s with chilly north winds. A lingering shower is possible Sunday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A mix of sun & clouds, along with cool temperatures, for Monday & Tuesday. Highs in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday with lows in the low 40s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
